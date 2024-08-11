Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) PT Lowered to $19.00 at UBS Group

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cars.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday.

NYSE CARS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $180.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.34%. Equities analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,674 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $339,871.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 598,934 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,500.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $339,871.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 598,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,500.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,619 over the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,216,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 81,645 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,628,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,801,000 after purchasing an additional 90,222 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 25.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 430,654 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 19.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,078,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 175,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 205,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

