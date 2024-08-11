Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.35 EPS

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.35, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,382. Cartesian Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $42.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cartesian Therapeutics from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cartesian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

