Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $103.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $103.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.13. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,427,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.