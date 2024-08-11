Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.55.

Shares of NYSE FUN traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.54. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 932.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

