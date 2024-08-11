Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Celanese worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Celanese by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after buying an additional 1,302,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,907,000 after buying an additional 468,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after buying an additional 354,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after buying an additional 329,740 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.50. 942,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,474. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.62.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.87.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

