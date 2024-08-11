Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s previous close.

CELH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,375,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,784. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,426,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 177.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 573.7% in the second quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 126,203 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 132,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Celsius by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,531,000 after acquiring an additional 460,227 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

