Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.82

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and traded as high as $32.00. Century Financial shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

Century Financial Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61.

Century Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Century Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.74%.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

