CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$9.75 at ATB Capital

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.50.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,600. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.94 and a 12-month high of C$8.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.97.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$555.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total value of C$56,266.52. In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$411,527.85. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total transaction of C$56,266.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock worth $788,155. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

