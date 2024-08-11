Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Chemed has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemed to earn $23.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Chemed Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $580.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.11. Chemed has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,784 shares of company stock worth $5,502,473 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

