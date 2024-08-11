Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Chemed has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemed to earn $23.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.
Chemed Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $580.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.11. Chemed has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total value of $816,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,784 shares of company stock worth $5,502,473 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
