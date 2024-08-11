Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues FY 2028 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2028 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.750-8.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chesapeake Utilities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.330-5.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.80.

NYSE:CPK opened at $113.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.26.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

