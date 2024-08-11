China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74.
China Yuchai International Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.