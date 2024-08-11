China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Yuchai International stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited ( NYSE:CYD Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 7.60% of China Yuchai International as of its most recent SEC filing.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

