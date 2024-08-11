Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

CHRD stock opened at $151.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $145.53 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.20 and its 200 day moving average is $170.32.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Chord Energy by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,549,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chord Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

