ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 290,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,667. The company has a market cap of $207.73 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.35 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

