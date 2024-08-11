CIBC Lowers Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$4.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTS. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.43.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 385,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,162. The firm has a market cap of C$833.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$6.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of C$628.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$661.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5411111 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Insider Transactions at Converge Technology Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total transaction of C$134,946.00. In related news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total value of C$134,946.00. Also, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.68 per share, with a total value of C$38,361.96. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

