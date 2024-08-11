Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$18.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CGX shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cineplex

Cineplex Stock Performance

TSE CGX opened at C$9.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.09. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$9.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$615.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$294.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.4906231 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cineplex

(Get Free Report

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.