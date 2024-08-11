Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$18.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.14.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CGX shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$294.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.4906231 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.
