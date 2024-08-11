Citigroup Increases Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Price Target to $15.00

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 205.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SANA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,041. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. Sana Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

