Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LBTYA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Global
Liberty Global Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 21,707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4,512.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.