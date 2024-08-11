Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LBTYA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 880,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,930. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 21,707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4,512.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.