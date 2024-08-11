Citigroup Lowers Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $11.50

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NUS stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 918,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.15 million, a PE ratio of -167.83 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

