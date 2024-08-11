Citigroup Lowers Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $18.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PR. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

PR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. 8,609,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,303,604. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 554,694 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $746,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 830,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 78,146 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

