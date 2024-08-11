Coin98 Market Capitalization Reaches $98.29 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $98.29 million and $6.42 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001476 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,666,549 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.