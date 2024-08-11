Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) EVP Sells $1,085,952.30 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $104.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 135,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9,604.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 321,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 317,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

