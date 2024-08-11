Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.80

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and traded as low as $13.28. Commerzbank shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 27,137 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.
Commerzbank Price Performance
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Commerzbank AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
