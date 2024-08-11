CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $1.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.67.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 357.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. CommScope has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

