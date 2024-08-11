Comparing Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillz and GoodRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $150.11 million 0.87 -$106.69 million ($5.11) -1.19 GoodRx $764.16 million 3.54 -$8.87 million ($0.01) -721.00

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 3 2 0 2.40 GoodRx 1 4 9 1 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Skillz and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Skillz presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 68.31%. GoodRx has a consensus target price of $9.36, indicating a potential upside of 29.78%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than GoodRx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Skillz has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoodRx has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -47.40% -40.12% -21.34% GoodRx -0.86% 3.45% 1.70%

Summary

GoodRx beats Skillz on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, and pharma manufacturer solutions, as well as telehealth services through the GoodRx Care platform. It serves pharmacy benefit managers who manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

