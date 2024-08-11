Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 607 Shares of Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:GABF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.05% of Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 217,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.94. Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $41.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98.

About Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF

The Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (GABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed equities of financial services firms. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. GABF was launched on May 9, 2022 and is managed by Gabelli.

