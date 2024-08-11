Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $9.65 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 122,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,458. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

