Compound (COMP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.75 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $41.74 or 0.00069239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $349.68 million and $23.75 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,377,744 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,377,741.29364447 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.50365173 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 508 active market(s) with $20,298,878.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

