Compound Price Reaches $41.16 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $41.16 or 0.00070054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $344.84 million and approximately $27.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,377,745 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,377,741.29364447 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.50365173 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 508 active market(s) with $20,298,878.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

