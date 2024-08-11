Constellation (DAG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.35 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $62.35 million and $1.33 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000094 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,003,804,388 coins and its circulating supply is 2,873,448,318 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.