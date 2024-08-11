Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 10.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,539,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,231,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,102,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $354.94. 1,011,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,975. The company has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.86. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

