Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,668,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,196,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

