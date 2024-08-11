Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 205 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.95. 1,087,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,865. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.25. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $184.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

