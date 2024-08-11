Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,425,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $262.92. 2,667,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,816. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

