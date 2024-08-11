Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $303,000 Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,157. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

