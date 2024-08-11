Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Increased to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $925.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $821.62.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $854.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $530.56 and a one year high of $896.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $844.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $776.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total value of $1,272,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,041.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total value of $1,272,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,041.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 272,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $179,822,000 after acquiring an additional 61,122 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

