Country Trust Bank Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,142,000. Finally, Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,265,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY remained flat at $133.32 on Friday. 245,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,060. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $136.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.33.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.