Country Trust Bank Has $36,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $64,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 68,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.13.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.94. The company had a trading volume of 804,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,224. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

