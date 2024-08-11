Country Trust Bank Has $51.97 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $7,791,000. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 29,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,893,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 190,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,370,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,756. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,540,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $217.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

