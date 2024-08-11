Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Posts Earnings Results

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of CMCT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. 1,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Featured Stories

