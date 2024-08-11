Critical Analysis: Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) versus HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fidelis Insurance and HCI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelis Insurance 0 3 3 0 2.50 HCI Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.21%. HCI Group has a consensus price target of $130.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.48%. Given HCI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HCI Group is more favorable than Fidelis Insurance.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelis Insurance $2.06 billion 0.98 $2.13 billion $4.12 4.18 HCI Group $627.95 million 1.54 $79.03 million $9.83 9.37

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and HCI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group. Fidelis Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelis Insurance and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelis Insurance 23.31% 17.97% 3.87% HCI Group 17.72% 40.30% 6.32%

Volatility and Risk

Fidelis Insurance has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of HCI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fidelis Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fidelis Insurance pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HCI Group pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelis Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

HCI Group beats Fidelis Insurance on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centers, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, an online policy administration platform; Harmony, a policy administration platform; ClaimColony, an end-to-end claims management platform; and AtlasViewer, a mapping and data visualization platform. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.