CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $348.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,938,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.63. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $101,557,956.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

