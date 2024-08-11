CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $315.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $348.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,938,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,563. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.53, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after acquiring an additional 122,244 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

