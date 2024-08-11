Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. 11,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,604. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $57.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Culp

Institutional Trading of Culp

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Culp news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $27,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $260,340.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sharon A. Decker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,828.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 102,172 shares of company stock worth $507,138 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

