Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Raised to $312.00 at Robert W. Baird

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE CW traded up $4.67 on Friday, hitting $291.33. 399,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,979. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $190.64 and a 1-year high of $297.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.65. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $936,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,885,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,780 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 301,394 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

