CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.19.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,345,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,546,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average is $66.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

