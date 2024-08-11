CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $10.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.72. The stock had a trading volume of 934,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,036. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.74. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $148.01 and a 1 year high of $284.10. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

