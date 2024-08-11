CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.67 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.170-2.360 EPS.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $10.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.72. 934,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.74. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $148.01 and a 12 month high of $284.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.83.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

