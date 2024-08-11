Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,277 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. 311,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,746. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

