Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,931,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after buying an additional 803,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,555,000 after acquiring an additional 648,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14,118.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,531,000 after acquiring an additional 356,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,402,000 after acquiring an additional 278,153 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. 804,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,958. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.71.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

