Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,441,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.18 and a 200 day moving average of $209.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $229.65.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

